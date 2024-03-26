Family flies to Florida to search for missing Harnett County woman

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of 28-year-old Shelby Campbell is willing to do whatever it takes to find her and bring her home.

Campbell is the mother to a 4-year-old boy and served in the Air Force for several years before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which led to her ultimately being medically discharged.

Campbell, who is originally from Sanford, vanished from her Harnett County home on March 21. Her mother, Shelia Dorsett, said she believes she may have left her home willingly, but she said it's very uncharacteristic for her not to contact anyone for several days,

Deputies informed Campbell's family that her car was just found in Florida being driven by two men.

"We don't know anything about them, and we don't have relatives there. We don't have any roots there. So, we are considering these individuals to be strangers," Dorsett told ABC11.

Campbell's family filed a missing persons report in Harnett County and another one in Broward County, Florida, where her car was found.

Dorsett said her daughter is extremely generous, and wouldn't think twice about helping anybody in need. With so many unanswered questions, Dorsett took a plane to Florida on Tuesday to search for her daughter and get more answers from law enforcement.

"I would move heaven and hell for her," Dorsett added. "And I'm not going to stop looking until you come home."

If you have any information about where Campbell might be, contact law enforcement.