Suspected bank robber back in custody after being accidentally released from hospital

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The bank robbery suspect mistakenly released from a Triangle hospital is back in custody.
Ronnie Hiram Wessinger is accused of trying to rob the PNC Bank on South Wall Street in Benson on April 2. During the attempted robbery, he was shot.
After recovering at WakeMed, he was accidentally released instead of being transferred into police custody.
Wessinger was captured Tuesday in South Carolina and brought back to Johnston County on Thursday.
He's being held under a $1 million bond.
