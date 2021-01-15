Community & Events

MLK events kicked off Friday in Raleigh with 41st Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday was a day to remember how far we've come, but also to think about the important work still ahead.

"Dr. King would tell us to continue to stay the course and to speak truth to power knowing that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," said Pastor Frank T. White, Jr.

Friday marked the 41st Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens in Raleigh. But this year-in the midst of a pandemic-the ceremony looked different than ever before.

"We wanted to come together, because we are at a historical time. We are on the precipice of change," White said.

This year there was no choir singing and no crowd watching. Still, the message was not lost.

"As Americans, we need a day that we focus on love and unity and justice and peace," Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee Chairman William Lucas said.

It's been more than 60 years since, MLK, Jr. visited the Triangle, but as the decades pass the importance of his words still resonate

"He always said this is not about African Americans. This is not about white Americans. It's about all of us as Americans," Lucas said.

The MLK gardens will be open over the weekend, but keep in mind you are still required to wear a mask if you do visit.
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighblack historyeventsmlkmartin luther king jr
