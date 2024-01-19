One of Raleigh's first Modernist houses moving to new lot

The historic home, built in 1953, will be moved about seven miles away after it was saved from demolition.

The historic home, built in 1953, will be moved about seven miles away after it was saved from demolition.

The historic home, built in 1953, will be moved about seven miles away after it was saved from demolition.

The historic home, built in 1953, will be moved about seven miles away after it was saved from demolition.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of Raleigh's first Modernist houses will be on the move Saturday.

The historic home was supposed to be moved last Saturday, but the move was pushed back because of rain.

The house is in the 600 block of Transylvania Avenue.

It was built in 1953.

The home will be moved about seven miles away to a lot on Delmont Drive after it was saved from demolition.

Crews will begin the process at 6 a.m. and the work is expected to take about two hours to move the house to its new lot.