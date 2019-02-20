Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper

EMBED </>More Videos

A prosecutor in the trial of an Iowa father told a jury the child "died of diaper rash."

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa --
An Iowa woman whose infant son's lifeless body was found in a baby swing has been imprisoned for life without possibility of parole.

Court records say 22-year-old Cheyanne Harris was sentenced Tuesday in New Hampton to the state-mandated penalty, and her request for a new trial was denied. A jury found her guilty Feb. 6 of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, whose body was found Aug. 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista. The swing was in a sweltering bedroom.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn, also has been sentenced to life in prison.

Video is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetrialmurderchild deathu.s. & worldmother chargedfather chargedbaby deathIowa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Top Stories
Moore County man accused of starving horses
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
Live: 9th Dist. Results leaked before Election Day, investigators say
Want to work for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers?
Durham pastor reflects on spending 50 years in one pulpit
Beware of hidden risks with 'free trial' offers
Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Show More
Husband mistakenly buys turnips instead of tulips on Valentine's Day
Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
Durham mayor, immigration advocates push to expand U-Visa program
Overdose victims lead to dismantling of alleged Orange County drug ring
More News