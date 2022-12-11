Adult daughter shot 75-year-old mother in the head, Orange County deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 51-year-old woman shot her 75-year-old mother in the head, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Paula Lee Decoteau is behind bars on a half million dollar bond after investigators said she shot her mother one time in the forehead at their home on Spruce Pine Trail just after midnight Sunday morning.

Two other people in the house at the time of the shooting told investigators that they heard Decoteau and her mother, Cheryl Garner Medlin, arguing before the gunshot. They said Decoteau then confiscated their phones and refused to let them leave while she thought about what to do next. Around 30 minutes later, she let them leave and call 911.

First responders arrived and took Medlin to Duke Hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.