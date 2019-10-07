Moore County man charged in death of 14-month-old son

Emmanuel Jonathan Reza (Moore County Sheriff's Office)

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 14-month-old son.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Monday that Emmanuel Jonathan Reza, 20, of Robbins, has been charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse-serious bodily injury.

The incident happened June 22. Moore County deputies responded to a Robbins home after getting reports of an injured child.

Initially, Reza told deputies that the child was injured in a fall. The child, identified as Noah Emmanuel Reza, was taken to UNC Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Reza was arrested Friday. He is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.
