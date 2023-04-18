The new policy mandates that teachers ask a student's parents for permission before referring to students by their "preferred names and pronouns."

Moore County Schools votes 6-1 to require teachers to ask parents if students can change pronouns

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Moore County school board passed a policy known as the Parents' Bill of Rights at its meeting Monday evening.

The final vote was 6-1.

The policy says teachers can also inform child protective services instead if there are fears that informing the parents could put a student at risk.

Opponents of the policy contended that it violates student privacy and ignores how children choose to identify

"They are listening to these grownups more than the students that they are representing, and they are representing this community that only makes up 0.7% of the students and they shouldn't be antagonizing this group that is so small, and it's so not fair," said Norah Beamguard, a student.

But supporters said the school system needed to show it is partnering with parents in optimizing children's education and development.

"I think it's very important for us to lay down a policy which will say to our parents (that) we're partners," said Robert Levy, Chairman of the Moore County Board of Education. "And especially when it comes to the children, you are in the driver's seat."