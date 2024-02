Moore County man wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man is the first to take home the $100,000 prize on a new scratch-off game, according to the NC Education Lottery.

West End resident Gerald Lee bought his $20 scratch-off Diamond Deluxe ticket from the Circle K on U.S. 15-501 in Carthage.

After required tax withholdings Lee took home $71,506.

ALSO SEE: New ghost kitchen opens in downtown Raleigh

Download our mobile app and get weather and news 24/7, 365!