Moore County teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a student

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Moore County middle school teacher has been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a student.
Moore County authorities arrested Albert Lee Jr. on Wednesday.
According to the Moore County School District, Lee is a teacher at West Pine Middle School and has worked in the school system for 24 years.
He has been suspended with pay following yesterday's arrest.
The 64 year old is also charged with sexual battery.