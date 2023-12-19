Warrants reveal couple was subject of interest in Moore County power-grid attacks

The warrants show that investigators were looking to search the phone records of a Moore County couple following a tip that they may have been involved.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Search warrants tied to last year's attack on a Duke Energy power grid in Moore County have been unsealed, revealing that investigators were alerted to a person of interest just days after the attack.

The warrants, spanning from December 2022 to February, reveal that investigators were looking to search the phone records of a couple in Moore County following a tip that they may have been involved.

One of the warrants showed a phone number of interest pinged on a phone tower less than a mile away from one of the substations that was hit.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office does not have any outstanding search warrants.

There are no pending charges against anyone in connection to the attacks.