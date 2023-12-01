Vehicle of interest released in Moore County gunfire 'targeted' power grids attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI and the Moore County Sheriff's Office have released a vehicle of interest in the Moore County substation attack.

The van is likely a silver or light blue, 2011-2017, Honda Odyssey.

The attack took place on December 3, 2022.

Multiple gunshots were fired at Duke Energy electrical substations located 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage.

The damage caused a massive power outage for nearly 45,000 people that lasted five days.

"It was a targeted, intentional attack and was not random," Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. He said the suspect(s) used guns to cause substantial damage to the Duke Energy power stations.

Investigators believe the people in the van may have information relevant to the case.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the van the night of the shooting to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or the Moore County Sheriff's Office tip line at 910-947-4444.

There is a combined reward up to $100,000.