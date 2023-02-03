FBI offering rewards for info in gunfire attacks on power stations in Randolph, Moore counties

One expert told ABC11 that the Moore County incident will hopefully have a massive ripple effect, boosting the power grid's security for years to come.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI Charlotte Field Office announced Friday that the agency is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for the gunfire attacks at electrical substations in North Carolina.

That's in addition to the $25,000 reward for information on the Moore County grids attack.

The most recent happened on January 17 at an EnergyUnited substation in Randolph County.

Investigators said a person(s) fired gunshots at the substation. The shooting didn't cause an outage to customers like the one on December 3, 2022, in Moore County.

In the Moore County attack, two separate Duke Energy grids were attacked with gunfire causing 45,000 customers to lose electricity for nearly a week; it also caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

WATCH | ABC11 I-Team explores security in place at power substations in light of Moore County attack

The FBI says their investigation doesn't show that the shootings in Moore or Randolph counties are connected. The agency is working with Moore County and Randolph County law enforcement in the investigation.

They're asking the public to call with information to help catch the culprits.

In Moore County, you can call: the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-4444, or contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

In Randolph County, you can call the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6685, or contact the FBI at 1-800- CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

More Stories

Domestic terrorism attacks targeting electric companies rare but not unprecedented

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation but doesn't cause power outage

Sheriff: Gunfire near Duke Energy SC facility not linked to NC grids shooting

Moore County Congressman urging Capitol Hill to focus on securing power grids after attack