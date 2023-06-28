An Amtrak train has partially derailed after it crashed into an unoccupied water truck on the tracks in Moorpark.

Amtrak train partially derails after crashing into unoccupied water truck in Southern California

MOORPARK, Calif. -- An Amtrak train has partially derailed after it crashed into an unoccupied water truck on the tracks in Moorpark, California.

The Ventura County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol is responding to the scene.

AIR7HD captured the seven-car Amtrak train with three of its cars derailed and people standing in a field nearby.

The train was traveling westbound and filled with passengers at the time at the crash.

There are reports of at least one person taken by an ambulance, and many of the passengers were being checked by emergency personnel on scene.

It appears that the tracks themselves have been damaged due to the collision as well.

Amtrak services between Ventura and Los Angeles have been suspended since the train is on the track that connects the two.

An investigation is underway.