Moped driver killed after hit-and-run in Goldsboro

A man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run involving a moped on Saturday morning.It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Slocumb Street and Olivia Lane.Authorities say Terrence Walker entered the intersection on his Yamaha moped against a red light, was struck by a 2007 Toyota Highlander and fell to the ground.The driver of the Toyota, 40-year-old Lukumon Charles Rasaki, failed to stop and left the scene of the crash.Walker was transported to Wayne UNC Healthcare where he succumbed to his injuries.Rasaki's vehicle was located at his residence and he was charged with felony hit and run.Rasaki was given a $20,000 secured bond and held in Wayne County Detention Center with a first court appearance scheduled for Oct. 22.