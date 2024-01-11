Morrison Hotel featured on iconic cover of The Doors album resurrected to aid homelessness

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Morrison Hotel, which was made famous after being featured on the cover of a 1970 The Doors album by the same name, will be resurrected to help aid the housing crisis in Los Angeles.

"We basically bought this building to restore it to its original glory," said Susie Shannon, Policy Director of Housing Is A Human Right, a subsidiary of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF).

AHF saved the Morrison Hotel from demolition and, via adaptive reuse, will convert the building into 111 units of low-income housing for people in need.

Legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz took the iconic photo featuring The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison with the band in the hotel lobby window.

"I think its so great that this famous place can now help people," said Diltz.

