animal

Morrisville police officers save deer stuck in mud hole

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville police said they are accustomed to saving ducklings from drains, but a deer in a mud hole was one for the books.

The department's Facebook page said an unusual call came in Saturday morning at Mason Farm Road and Fern Tree Court.

Apex officers, firefighters rescue duckling from sewer grate outside Apex Friendship High School

Officers found a deer that had been stuck in a mud hole. With some creativity and pallets, officers freed the deer.

MPD said this was "just one of the many things that makes our jobs worth it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswake countymorrisvilleanimal rescuedeeranimalpolice
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL
Raleigh fox tests positive for rabies after attack on 78-year-old
Fox attacks 78-year-old while walking dog in Raleigh neighborhood
Marley's Bucket List: Chicago family creates bucket list for pit bull with terminal cancer
Woman killed in 'alligator encounter' in South Carolina
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 17,129 COVID-19 cases as testing ramps up in NC
Original cast member from "Hamilton" reacts to Disney+ release
Lawyer: Police enlisted suspect's help months before Arbery shooting
Forecast: Warm and dry weekend ahead
New York tourist arrested after posting Hawaii beach photos
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Local graphic designer creates outline new normal of COVID-19 safety
Show More
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Dreamville canceled, other music events shuffled amid COVID-19 concerns
JC Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Wake Co. prepares to launch small business relief fund
No summer sunflowers at Dix Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News