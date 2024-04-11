Wake County Animal Center warning residents of new scam targeting owners of lost pets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center is warning pet owners of a new scam that is targeting people who have lost their pets.

According to the center, scammers are looking for distraught pet owners who post about their missing animals on social media. The scammers then find the owner's number and call them after normal business hours claiming to be an employee at the animal center. The fake employee then tells the owner that their pet is at the center and is in need of emergency surgery before requesting money via electronic payment.

The center said the scammers manipulate the caller ID, so the phone number appears as though it is the Wake County Animal Center on the person's phone.

"We know at least one cat owner has fallen victim to this scam artist who is preying on people when they are most vulnerable," said Vice Chair Susan Evans of the Wake County Board of Commissioners in a release. "We don't want this predator to take advantage of anyone else, so we're spreading awareness about this scam countywide."

The Wake County Animal Center said it does call the owners of pets who are brought to the center and have a microchip, during normal business hours.

The center also said employees will never ask for electronic payment of any kind. The only forms of payment accepted are cash, check, or credit cards, which must be presented in person.

The Wake County Animal Center is asking any one who has been victimized by the scam o contact local law enforcement or the Wake County Sheriff's Office.