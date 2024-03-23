Man injured in early morning shooting in Morrisville

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Oak Crest Green Ct. Police said a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital with what officials said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

ALSO SEE:North Carolina State trooper describes crash to father: 'I just got hit by a tractor-trailer'