25-year-old man found shot multiple times in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in Morrisville on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the town of Morrisville said first responders were called to a home on Sorrell Park Drive around 6 a.m.

Once they arrived, first responders rushed the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His official health condition has not been released.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random but nobody has been arrested or charged in the case at this time.