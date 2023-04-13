WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

25-year-old man found shot multiple times in Morrisville

WTVD logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 6:25PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in Morrisville on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the town of Morrisville said first responders were called to a home on Sorrell Park Drive around 6 a.m.

Once they arrived, first responders rushed the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His official health condition has not been released.

Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random but nobody has been arrested or charged in the case at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW