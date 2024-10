Most expensive home ever sold in NC goes for tens of millions

The property includes its very own private waterfall.

LINVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- You're looking at the most expensive home ever sold in North Carolina.

The humble 10,000 square foot compound sits on 6 acres overlooking Grandfather Mountain and the exclusive Grandfather Golf and Country Club.

The property includes a private waterfall, a wine cellar, and a wellness center complete with sauna and golf simulator.

There's also 3 guest homes.

It sold for $14 million.

The asking price was more than $17 million.