1 killed in shooting at Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died overnight in a shooting at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville.The shooting happened just before midnight at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard.When Fayetteville police officers arrived, they found the body of 43-year-old Erik Darnell Anderson of Spring Lake.Detectives focused their investigation into Anderson's killing on the second floor of the motel. Crime scene tape could be seen across a couple units upstairs.Investigators have not released any details about the shooter in this case. They did ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).