FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former track and field star from Fayetteville is the 2022 North Carolina Mother of the Year.
Demetria Davis attended Terry Sanford High School before going to the University of South Carolina. She's now a mother of five, a grandmother a caterer and a pastor.
American Mothers Inc. named her as one of 50 state mothers of the year, who will all represent their states during an April convention where one of them will be named 2022 National Mother of the Year.
Since 1935, American Mothers Inc. has searched for and selected a mother of the year.
"This just really means a lot for our family, because it's not just me; they helped me be mother of the year. My husband, my kids help me be mother of the year, so I would just say keep being your authentic self," Davis said.
Learn more about Davis here.
Fayetteville mother of 5 named 2022 North Carolina Mother of the Year
TOP STORIES
Show More