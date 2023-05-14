Mental health expert speaks on coping ahead of Mother's Day

While the wish on Mother's Day is happiness, it's not always the reality for some people, according to a mental health expert.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Jessica Casiano puts it, motherhood is not for the weak.

"Very busy," Casiano said. "But it's something I wanted to do."

Casiano is echoed by millions of other mothers, like Jazmin Santos, who admitted although it's a struggle, it's worth it.

"It's definitely worth all of the challenges," Santos said. "I've grown so much just being a mom."

While the wish on Mother's Day is happiness, it's not always the reality for some people, according to mental health expert Ashley Gilmore.

"There may be some abandonment issues, there may be some feelings of rejection," Gilmore said. "For women whose mothers are no longer here,

there's a sense of sadness. There may be some guilt affiliated with that."

ALSO SEE: Local organization in Durham hosts workshop to support student mental health

Gilmore said doing things like naming your feelings, journaling, or surrounding yourself with loved ones can be forms of self-care.

"I often say tomorrow may be a hard day, but the day after, go get a massage," Gilmore said. "I'm always good for taking a nap. Being outside is always helpful, and having a community is really helpful also."

She said mom guilt is a real thing, but it's absolutely okay for a mother to have time away from her children.

Gilmore is echoed by Santos, who said moms are superheroes but are humans too.

"You can't pour everything into your kids or your partner," Santos said. "You have to make sure you're good."

Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration launched the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline to support every mother or mother-to-be.

Any mom who is struggling or feeling alone can call or text 1-833-TLC-MAMA to get the help and support they deserve.