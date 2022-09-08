'Stop using, throw it away': NCDHHS issues warning to parents, caregivers about a baby formula

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is issuing a warning to families and caregivers about Mother's Touch Formula. The agency is telling them not to purchase the product or give it to infants under their care.

Information from the FDA says this formula does not meet the nutrient requirements for infant formula and has not been fully tested for potentially harmful bacteria. Additionally, the FDA said Mother's Touch formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.

Mother's Touch Formula is not sold in North Carolina stores and NCDHHS said families searching for infant formula because of the shortage can find the product online.

If there are any parents and caregivers who have purchased Mother's Touch Formula, NCDHHS said they should immediately stop using it and throw it away.

Parents and caregivers who have used the product prior to this warning are being asked to contact the child's health care provider with any concerns.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), families and caregivers can:

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in your state

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA

Parents and caregivers affected by the formula shortage can check NCDHHS special section online for information and resources.

