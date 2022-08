1 dead in Cumberland County Motorcycle Crash, I-95 reopened

One person is dead in Cumberland County after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead in Cumberland County after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 66 Saturday afternoon. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Parts of the interstate were shut down and have reopened.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.