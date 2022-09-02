Motorcyclist killed in crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in at around 4:30p.m.

According to Raleigh police, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Falls of Neuse Road when a car exiting a parking lot pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

There are no reports of any other injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.