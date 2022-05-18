Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash on Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the area of Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue.
Police said an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
All lanes of Pamalee Drive at Van Buren Avenue were closed Wednesday evening.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically
