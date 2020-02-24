2 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle, SUV collide in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist and their passenger are dead after a Sunday evening crash in Fayetteville.The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. along Bunce Road and St. Louis Street.Upon arrival, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The passenger later died from injuries from the wreck. The SUV driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police have not revealed the identity of those involved at this time.A preliminary investigation by Fayetteville police revealed that the motorcycle was traveling on Bunce Road towards Raeford Road when it crashed into an SUV heading in the opposite direction toward Cliffdale Road.The investigation has closed Bunce Road between Portsmouth Drive and Pleasant Street.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1907 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.