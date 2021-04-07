Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift surprise releases second 'From the Vault' song, 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

These are all the American Music Awards Taylor Swift has won

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new song, "Mr. Perfectly Fine," before the Friday debut of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which is a re-recording of her 2008 album.

Swift revealed on Twitter that she wrote the song in 2008, but left it off the album at the time.

In the song, Swift sings: "Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away.

"Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How's your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I've been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you're Mr. perfectly fine."

Swift last week shared the full tracklist for the new "Fearless." Keith Urban and Maren Morris make appearances on the new album, which features previously unreleased songs "Don't You," "Bye Bye Baby" and "You All Over Me."

Swift is re-recording previous albums after Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records purchased her masters.

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" drops Friday.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftmusic newsotrc
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 26.6% of NC adults fully vaccinated as Group 5 becomes eligible
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
New clues hint at what happened to the Lost Colony
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Tiger Woods car crash: Sheriff to release findings
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
Show More
Durham police chief's possible departure draws mixed reaction
Hubert Davis officially introduced as UNC basketball coach
Gaetz asked Trump for blanket pardon: sources
New Durham restaurant to include free podcasting studio
Jobs available at NC Ferry Division
More TOP STORIES News