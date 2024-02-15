Man seriously injured in shooting at Fayetteville convenience store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot in the head at a convenience store Wednesday evening.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting at the Time Savor on Murchison Road just before 7 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.

