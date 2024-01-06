Murder for hire: Police say Raleigh man sought killer to avenge mothers death

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police arrested and charged a man Saturday in connection with a murder-for-hire plot.

According to the Wake Forest Police Department, Rhett Michael Barlow, or Raleigh, was arrested with the assistance of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, for soliciting to commit the first-degree murder of Donald Caulder, Jr.

In March 2016, Caulder was involved in a fatal crash on Capitol Boulevard in Wake Forest that killed Barlow's mother, Michelle, who was a high school English teacher.

Rhett Barlow is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.

