Spring Lake community gathers to honor woman killed at Green Street home

"She was just a nice person to me," said Mitchell McIver. "We had a long, fine relationship."

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friends and family gathered at a balloon release for a Spring Lake woman who was killed Friday.

Spring Lake Police said they found Nakhia Wimberly dead in a home on Green Street.

Her loved ones said they want to honor her for being the special person she was.

"She was just full of laughter," said Lanae Boynton, one of Wimberly's longtime friends. "She enjoyed making people smile, had a joke all the time for everyone. No matter if she just met you, if she knew you for a long time."

"I already miss her, because I know she's never going to come back to me again," Wimberly's mother Patricia said.

Investigators have not released any further details about Wimberly's death. However, Spring Lake Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"Everybody's going to be hurting because she was really loving," Wimberly's stepdaughter Princess Watkins said. "She was real. She taught everybody (to) be yourself.''