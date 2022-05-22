nasa

NASA says something strange is happening with our universe

Observations also showed other galaxies are moving away from our Milky Way faster.
By 6abc Digital Staff
NASA says something strange is happening with our Universe and how quickly it's expanding.

Scientists have been studying new data from the Hubble Space Telescope.

They say the expansion rate has become much quicker compared to the expectations.

"You are getting the most precise measure of the expansion rate for the universe from the gold standard of telescopes and cosmic mile markers," said Nobel Laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Observations also showed other galaxies are moving away from our Milky Way faster.

But scientists cannot yet figure out why, so all they're saying for now is that something bizarre is underway.

"The cause of this discrepancy remains a mystery. But Hubble data, encompassing a variety of cosmic objects that serve as distance markers, support the idea that something weird is going on, possibly involving brand new physics," officials said in a news release.
