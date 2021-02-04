Nash County deputy shot along I-95, southbound lanes closed north of Rocky Mount

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Nash County deputy has been shot along Interstate 95.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that a deputy was shot Thursday morning near Exit 145, just north of Rocky Mount. NCSHP is helping Nash County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Nash County EMS radio traffic indicates a suspect is being held at the scene of the shooting.

The injured deputy was taken to Vidant Medical Center, in Greenville.

I-95 South is closed near Exit 145 (NC Highway 4) as a result of the shooting. Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking news situation. Please check back for updates.
