Nash County deputy in 'very critical condition' after Rocky Mount crash

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said Friday that Deputy Jared Allison is "in very critical condition " at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after a crash.

The crash happened Thursday evening near U.S. 301 and May Drive.

An eyewitness told ABC11 that she saw the deputy's car flip seven times before coming to rest in the grass off the side of the road. Stone said Friday that it appears Allison's Ford Explorer flipped once, after he veered to try to avoid another vehicle and struck a culvert.

Stone said Allison, 26, was ejected through the passenger side door.

The sheriff said Allison was "not responsive" at Greenville's Vidant Medical Center and added that "we're in prayers for his life."

"Our sheriff's office is like a family; we preach that," Stone said. "It's very difficult, with me being a leader, sending these people out to serve and protect."

Stone said Allison had just completed a traffic stop and was beginning a traffic response after a motorcyclist was driving in a "careless and reckless manner" heading south on U.S. 301.

The white Nissan Maxima involved in the crash with the deputy was not part of the traffic response and was simple a driver making his way along the roads, turning onto U.S. 301, Stone said. He added that the driver was "walking and talking" and not seriously injured.

Rocky Mount Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash. Stone said traffic reconstruction teams are still working the scene and piecing together what happened.

No charges have been filed. The motorcyclist did not stop and has not been found.

A Nash County deputy was involved in a car crash on U.S. 301 in Rocky Mount, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

