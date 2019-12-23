jail

Nash County sheriff, county commissioners battle over plan for jail repairs

By
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Board of Commissioners called a special meeting Monday to discuss the state's mandate to depopulate the Nash County Detention Center and make repairs.

"We will not be constructing a new jail in Nash County," Chairman Robbie Davis announced during the meeting.

'A need for an upgrade:' Jailbreak exposes problems with Nash County jail

Rather, Chairman Davis said repairs and a possible addition should be enough to address issues there.

Nash County jail ordered to depopulate, fix deficiencies after multiple inmate escapes

"We have a firm commitment that we will do what it takes facility-wise to correct the issue," Davis said.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the Chairman should wait until an assessment of the jail is completed before making a decision on the future of the jail.

"This place is dilapidated," Sheriff Stone said. "It needs to be brought up to standard. Can it be brought up to standard? I think so, but It's going to take time and money and it's going to take an architect and a consultant and not one commissioner sitting here speaking."

The state mandated they move inmates by Friday so there are no more than 56 there while the repairs are made. The Sheriff said they'll move more than 100 inmates.

Sheriff Stone has said the jail needs upgrades to improve security and the safety of officers.

Inmates broke out of the jail in March and May.

"I think that they can come here and redo the jail," Sheriff Stone said. "I don't say a new jail. I don't care what they do as long as they give us a safe and secure jail."

"I hear frequently that we are underfunding the Sheriff's Department," Chairman Davis said. "I am here today to tell you today that is just not accurate."

The Chairman said most of the issues are operational, which are the responsibility of the Sheriff's office.

"Absolutely, he's blaming me because I don't cost anything to blame," Sheriff Stone said. "My commissioner is an unlimited licensed contractor. That means he can build anything from a bird house to the White House. For him to let a facility get this bad and he not notice it."

During the meeting, the Chairman suggested they place contract detention officers at the jail.

The Sheriff said that's illegal.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said this is the first time a letter like that has been sent to a jail in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countyinmatesjailnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JAIL
Nash County jail ordered to depopulate after multiple inmate escapes
Community fund pays bond for people charged with low-level crimes
Escaped inmate arrested after leaving Durham work assignment
Farm Run By Inmates Saves Taxpayers $1 Million Each Year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Riley Howell, killed in UNCC shooting, to be immortalized as Star Wars Jedi
LIST: Festive holiday lights displays in our area
Teaching children gratitude during the holidays
Over $800K in counterfeit items found in Fayetteville
Durham Rescue Mission gives 4K toys during Xmas feast
Wake Co. collecting recycled Xmas trees for park trails
Senior living facility worker accused of raping resident
Show More
Police search for masked SunTrust Bank robbery suspect
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Store owner donates jewelry to foster children
Man charged with DWI in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
More TOP STORIES News