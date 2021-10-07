Goldsboro boutique owner getting noticed by celebrities for clothing made in Tanzania

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boutique in Goldsboro is bringing a little taste of Tanzania to North Carolina and several celebrities all over the country are taking notice.In downtown Goldsboro right by the fountain sits a little piece of Tanzania."I went to Tanzania for a mission trip and I wanted to give back and I didn't know how, like how can I give back?" said owner of Nashona Boutique, Lilian Danieli.In 2012, Danieli decided fashion was her connection and she opened her store."It was like a test in the beginning but I realized, 'okay this is working' because women are just -- they are in love with what I make," she said.Dresses, rompers, jewelry -- you name it."They are made with love," she said.They are also all made in Tanzania."When you tell someone that this dress here is made in Tanzania they know they are getting something authentic from the motherland," she said.Celebrities like Tabitha Brown have been seen wearing Lilian's patterns.She said sales skyrocketed after one dress was worn on Ellen."My designs have been seen like everywhere from California to Minnesota to Switzerland to London," she said.Her passion is also her motivation."It gives you a kick of like, 'okay what's next what can I do next? What's the next step?'"A new store in Raleigh is the next step for her."The new store is gonna be open November 6 so we are very close and it's exciting and we are just ready for it."So she can share her passion and her culture with everyone."Goldsboro is a small town and we have women here of every ethnicity but it's good to bring the culture so people know that it is here and it's accessible to everybody."Their new location will be 21 W Hargett Street. The grrand opening is November 6.