100-year-old World War II veteran, exercise enthusiast returns to gym as Raleigh facilities reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 100-year-old World War II veteran is back in the weight room doing what he loves as Raleigh facilities reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nat Hines has been a regular at Five Points Center for Active Adults for many years. The facility had to close during the pandemic, so Mr. Hines continued his workouts at his apartment.

Mr. Hines returned to the gym on June 9.

"I missed it, I really missed it," said Hines.

The veteran says the regular workouts have helped him reach a 100th birthday in September.

"Because you know if I don't exercise, you start having little aches and pains here and there," said Hines. "I said I gotta get back to exercising because this is not doing me any good, not exercising. I gotta get where I can exercise."

Mr. Hines also has become friends with the staff and enjoys the social aspect of going to the gym.

"It feels good now... feels like home, feels like home," said Hines.

