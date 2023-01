Elementary schooler in Myrtle Beach gets special surprise from dad returning from 6-month deployment

A special surprise was caught on camera at an elementary school in Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH (WTVD) -- A special surprise was caught on camera at an elementary school in Myrtle Beach.

National Guard Technical Sgt. Leon Montroy surprised his daughter, Brittan, at Ocean Elementary School during her lunch time after returning home from a six-month deployment to southwest Asia.

In the video, Brittan is shown with a surprised expression and large grin when she sees her dad walk into the cafeteria before jumping into his arms.