Tropical Depression 7 forms in the Atlantic Ocean, expected to become Fiona soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and it could become Tropical Storm Fiona in the coming days.

Currently it's designated as Tropical Depression Seven and it is located about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

The system has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, is moving west at 14 miles per hour and is expected to continue on that path for the next couple days.

By Friday evening, it could be passing through the Leeward Islands and approaching the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Forecasters expect the storm to continue strengthening as it moves toward the islands. They said it could become Tropical Storm Fiona by Wednesday night or Thursday.

Very different than previous seasons

This hurricane season has been less active than the previous two years. Although 2021 and 2020 were exceptionally active seasons.

Last year, eight named storms had already made U.S. landfall by Sept. 16. In 2020, seven named storms had made U.S. landfall in the same timeframe.

This year, only Tropical Storm Colin has made landfall in the U.S. -- and it formed briefly near the South Carolina coast and faded away in just 24 hours.

But hurricane season is not over. It's not time to let down your guard. While the season has been slow, it only takes one major landfall to cause significant damage. The technical hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

