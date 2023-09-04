Tropics still active: New storm in Atlantic strengthening, tracking toward US East Coast

National Hurricane Center is predicting a new storm could be named this week and may impact NC weather as it moves west.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While it may seem calm right now when it comes to the tropics, don't be fooled. One system has a high probability of forming off the coast of Africa and could be near Puerto Rico by next Sunday.

Invest 95-L is churning in the central part of the Atlantic Ocean. Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to become a tropical depression around midweek and will keep strengthening as the system moves west toward the United States.

It's still too early to tell if, where or when the storm will make landfall, but it is tracking over relatively warm water and is expected to organize and gather strength in the coming days. If the storm becomes a named tropical system it would be called Lee.

The new system comes after Hurricane Idalia made its way from Florida to North Carolina where many coastal towns dealt with heavy rains and wind.

ABC11 is constantly tracking the tropics and will keep you in the know at all times when it comes to this new storm.

SEE ALSO: ABC11 Hurricane Center