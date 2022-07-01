Weather

Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in Caribbean Sea

The second tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Bonnie is located about 250 miles east of Nicaragua and about 150 miles north of Panama. As of 9:15 p.m. Friday, it had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west at 18 miles per hour.

The storm is slowing down as it moves toward Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The storm will likely make landfall Friday night and move through central America, emerging in the Pacific Ocean sometime Saturday.



Bonnie is expected to cause significant flooding, with rains of up to 8 inches (about 200 millimeters), and even more in isolated places. Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches are in effect for areas near the Nicaragua and Costa Rica border.
