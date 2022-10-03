Wake County Animal Center lowers adoption fee for National Pit Bull Awareness Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center is recognizing National Pit Bull Awareness Month by lowering adoption fees for pit bull type dogs at the shelter.

Throughout the month of October you can adopt one of the 43 dogs at the shelter for $25, discounted from the normal fee of $95.

"Pit bulls might be the most misunderstood dogs, surrounded with negative stereotypes and false perceptions," said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. "The reality is that pit bulls are just about the nicest dogs out there. They're among the most tolerant dogs tested by the American Temperament Test Society. They're sweet as pie when they're loved and cared for."

According to the center, due to a history in the United Kingdom during the 1800s of being bred to fight bulls and bears for entertainment, pit bulls are often thought of being born inherently aggressive. Not only is this false, it causes a great deal of hardship for pit bulls and pit bull owners. They have the same potential for kindness as a Golden Retriever or Labrador and make marvelous working and companion dogs. They can be loving pets for children, adults and everyone in between.

Today, the "pit bull" label has become a generic term used to loosely describe a type of dog based only on its physical appearance. While the American Pit Bull Terrier is the only formal breed with the term "pit bull" in its name, there are four breeds that are commonly included in the modern pit bull-type category - the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and the American Bully.

All animals adopted from the center are spayed or neutered and microchipped prior to going home with their new families.

The shelter is open for adoptions daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Ave. in Raleigh.