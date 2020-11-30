Did you make the list? Department of Christmas Affairs releases 2020 Naughty or Nice List

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Santa checked his list and he checked it twice. But are you on the naughty or nice list this year?
The Department of Christmas Affairs, which operates under the North Pole government, handles the very important Naughty or Nice list each year.
The alphabetized list features thousands of names with a "naughty" or "nice" designation.
According to the Department of Christmas Affairs, the document also contains details on how to "rectify a naughty reputation."
Check to see which list you're on here.
According to the North Pole Government, 9,384 names made it onto this year's list with 5,611 names on the nice list and 3,772 on the naughty list.
