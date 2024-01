1 killed, person of interest in custody, Durham Police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday afternoon around 2:30.

It happened on NC 55 near Sedwick Road.

Investigators did not release any further details about the crime or how the victim was killed. However, they did say a person of interest was in custody, and they did not believe there was any further threat to the community.

ABC11 has a crew working to gather more details.