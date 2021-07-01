3 killed in crash on NC-57 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people died in a crash on NC-57 in Orange County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.The crash happened Thursday morning before 7 on NC-57 about a mile from Strouds Creek Road. NC-57 remains closed in this area as of 8:40 a.m.Two people died at the scene of the crash, and a third died at the hospital.Investigators have not released the identities of those involved in the crash, because their families have not yet been notified.