Federal agent helps 80-year-old NC woman who was assaulted in the Bahamas

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A federal agent from Charlotte jumped into action in the Bahamas after an 80-year-old woman, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was raped while on vacation with her daughter.

The incident happened in January at the Warwick Hotel in Nassau. According to ABC affiliate WSOC, Homeland Security agent Tom Justice, who was there on assignment, found the woman in an elevator and helped police arrest her alleged attacker.

The woman's son, identified only as David, told WSOC that his mother and sister who traveled from their home country of Canada met the man one night during dinner with new friends they had made. Following dinner, David said everyone went their separate ways.

"Once they got to the elevator, this other gentleman was in tow and got on the elevator with them," he said.

David said that on his mother and sister's floor, the elevator doors opened and his sister stepped out. As she turned around, the elevator doors closed and their mother had vanished.

After almost 40 minutes of searching for his mother, David said Justice went down to the lobby to meet with police.

"The doors open up and there is my mother with this assailant," David said. "He pinned the guy in the elevator ... Down the elevator, they went to the lobby. He pulled him out, the police took over."

Tests at the hospital showed David's mother had been raped. That man on the elevator was charged and is accused of assaulting her in his hotel room.

Homeland Security praised Justice, who is a special agent in the Charlotte field office, for helping search for the suspect before the police got involved.

"HSI management is aware of the actions SA Justice undertook while on temporary duty and are proud of the way he went above and beyond to protect the welfare of others," a spokesperson said. "His actions are in keeping with the highest standards of this agency."

The U.S. Department of State has issued travel warnings for American travelers headed to Jamaica and the Bahamas, due to increase in crime.