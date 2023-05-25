Governor Roy Cooper discusses efforts to address Senate Bill 20

Last week, Republicans overrode the Governor's veto on the legislation, which bans the procedure in NC after 12 weeks.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper addressed his efforts to address Senate Bill 20 on abortion. The bill bans the procedure in North Carolina after 12 weeks.

Last week, Republicans overrode the Governor's veto on the legislation, which does provide exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormalities or if a mother's life is in danger.

It adds requirements, ranging from in-person appointments to counseling.

The bill also earmarks nearly $160 million towards resources including paid paternity leave, infant and maternal health, foster care, and contraceptives.

On the day of that override vote, the Governor shared there was a plan of action in the event the veto did not hold.

Today, ABC11's Michael Perchick asked him about those efforts.

"So first, I want to do everything that we can to increase access to women's reproductive healthcare. That's important. This legislation was complex, and contradictory and confusing. So there's going to have to be a lot of decisions made so providers and women will know what they can and cannot do. So there will be a process during the next few weeks and months where it's going to be determined, and I hope decisions are made that give the most access possible," said Gov. Cooper.

The bill is set to go into effect on July 1.