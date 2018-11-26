NC attorney general: Beware of scams targeting Hurricane Florence victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The NC Attorney General is warning about Florence-related scams. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of North Carolina families who were hit hard by Hurricane Florence say they have been victimized again by home repair and debris removal rip-offs. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said his office is investigating 850 price gouging complaints related to Hurricane Florence.

Stein visited Fayetteville on Monday to warn residents in the hurricane zone to beware of scams related to price gouging, home repairs, tree removal, donating to charities and flooded cars.

"Unfortunately, as communities rebuild from Hurricane Florence, there will be people who take advantage of North Carolinians in need," Stein said.

Full coverage of Hurricane Florence

Stein urged people to guard against purchasing a flood-damaged car by getting a complete vehicle history and a copy of the title before making a purchase.

"If you plan to buy a used car, watch out for flooded cars," said Stein. "Ask a mechanic to check for hidden flood damage."

Stein also offered these tips for people making home repairs:
  • Get a referral from a friend

  • Get multiple bids

  • Don't pay in advance

  • Never pay with cash - you may want to stop payment


Stein wants to hear from you if you have been approached by a price gouger. Call (877) 5-NOSCAM or go to http://ncdoj.gov/complaint
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 robberies reported near Durham apartment complex in 2 weeks
Suspect in Wake Forest Supercuts robbery also wanted in Apex heist
Report: Mack Brown agrees to terms to be next UNC football coach
FDA says tainted romaine lettuce came from California growing region
Couple describes delivering daughter roadside Thanksgiving weekend
I-Team: As developers take lead on installing Apex traffic lights, neighbors' only option is to wait
Supporters of detained undocumented immigrant rally in Wake County
Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations
Show More
Raleigh man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of 2-year-old
Wake Tech cosmetology students style wigs to help Duke cancer patients
Raleigh man gets $1,500 for hitting weight loss goals through app
3 weeks missing: FBI hopes shoes will help find Hania Aguilar
Midwest snowstorms cause headaches for RDU travelers
More News