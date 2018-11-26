Get a referral from a friend

Hundreds of North Carolina families who were hit hard by Hurricane Florence say they have been victimized again by home repair and debris removal rip-offs. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said his office is investigating 850 price gouging complaints related to Hurricane Florence.Stein visited Fayetteville on Monday to warn residents in the hurricane zone to beware of scams related to price gouging, home repairs, tree removal, donating to charities and flooded cars."Unfortunately, as communities rebuild from Hurricane Florence, there will be people who take advantage of North Carolinians in need," Stein said.Stein urged people to guard against purchasing a flood-damaged car by getting a complete vehicle history and a copy of the title before making a purchase."If you plan to buy a used car, watch out for flooded cars," said Stein. "Ask a mechanic to check for hidden flood damage."Stein also offered these tips for people making home repairs:Stein wants to hear from you if you have been approached by a price gouger. Call (877) 5-NOSCAM or go to